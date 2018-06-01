Fatal Shooting Investigated in Guernsey County

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Friday morning fatal shooting. Captain Jeremy Wilkinson says his office received a 9-1-1 call just before 2:00 a.m. from a female caller. Wilkinson says she reported that her ex-boyfriend had shot himself inside the home. When deputies arrived they found a 45-year-old Senecaville man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Southeastern Ohio Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Guernsey County Coroner Sandra Schubert ordered an autopsy. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden says this case currently remains under investigation and no other details will be released.