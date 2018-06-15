FBI to investigate Ohio company that failed to deliver trips

CLEVELAND (AP) — The FBI has opened an investigation into an Ohio company that failed to deliver on pre-paid field trips for more than a dozen schools and thousands of students from across the state.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland said Thursday it makes sense for the FBI to investigate Discovery Tours Inc. because of the number of Ohio counties involved.

Hundreds of consumer complaints have been filed with the state attorney general.

The Mayfield-based company filed for bankruptcy protection last month, listing $1.4 million in assets and nearly $4 million of debt.

Attorney Lester Potash said Thursday problems “snowballed” for Discovery Tours when a Washington, D.C.-area hotel canceled reservations despite the company having paid deposits for rooms.

Potash says the company and its owners have done nothing criminal.