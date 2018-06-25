Field set for final round of ZDGA Amateur Tournament

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The final round is set for the Zanesville Distrit Golf Association Amateur Tournament.

After two rounds Jace Ruggerio of Zanesville has a two stroke lead. He shot a 67 on the first round and 74 on the second at EagleSticks.

A field of 36 golfers will start the final round at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Zanesville Country Club.

Leaderboard

1. Jace Ruggerio 67-74 – 141 (Zanesville)

2. Brad Baker 73-70 – 143 (Warsaw)

3. Dalton Crowley 73-71 – 144 (TV)

4. J.J. Mickey 76-69 – 145 (Sheridan, Muskingum)

5. Derek Brown 73-72 – 145 (West M)

6. Jed Burga 73-73 – 146 (Buckeye Trail)