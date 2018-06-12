FIFA picks referee Pitana of Argentina for World Cup opener

MOSCOW (AP) — FIFA has appointed referee Nestor Pitana of Argentina to handle the opening game of the World Cup.

The Russia-Saudi Arabia match at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Thursday will be the first World Cup game to use video review of decisions.

FIFA chose Massimiliano Irrati of Italy as the specialist leading a team of four VR officials who analyze the action for possible clear errors and serious incidents missed by Pitana’s team on the field.

One of the video review officials, working at a FIFA control center in the Moscow suburbs, specializes in analyzing offside calls and another checks their work for errors.

Pitana is working at his second World Cup. He handled four games in Brazil four years ago.