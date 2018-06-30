Final round of the ZDGA amateur

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The final round of the Zanesville District Golf Association Amateur tournament took place at the Zanesville Country Club on Saturday.

The winner of the 2018 tournament was Warsaw native Brad Baker. He shot a 76 on Saturday on the way to his fourth career title. Baker finished the tournament at 219 strokes to win by one over Kaden Welch. Welch came up just short by shooting a day best 2 under par 70. Dalton Crowley finished in third.

A full list of scores and places can be found here.