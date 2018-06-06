Fire Destroys Muskingum County Home

A Muskingum County Family is homeless after a fire this week. Duncan Falls Fire Chief Don Alexander says they got the call just after 10:00 p.m. Monday at 3960 Chandlersville Road. Alexander says when his crews arrived on the scene the rustic A Frame home was fully engulfed in flames. The house is owned by Chris and Christina Hennessey and their five children. Chief Alexander says the family was in the backyard by a camp fire when the flames started. He says a candle left on a hutch in the kitchen is the cause of the blaze. The Southeast Ohio Red Cross is assisting the family with housing and other needs.