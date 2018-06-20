Firefighters beating the heat

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Those fighting fires are especially cautious when it comes to these high temperatures.

Interim Fire Chief at the Zanesville Fire Department, Doug Hobson, puts into play extra procedures to make sure the firemen are staying hydrated while they’re out on runs, especially when they wear their protective gear because it can become very hot.

“So we make sure they drink water all day long, we keep water on the trucks. We’ve also put in place an emergency shelter for them with Z-Bus,” said Hobson.

Hobson explained if a fireman were to overheat, everyone at Zanesville Fire Department is trained from EMT to Paramedic level. The community ambulance or Value Care, also responds with the station.

“It’s something that we watch really close. We protect our own. Here being the brotherhood that we always talk about with everybody, the guys watch out for each other,” said Hobson, “you know, if you start to seem a little bit confused, a little bit not yourself, we have you checked out most definitely.”

A good diet plays a huge role when it comes to fighting fires and staying cool. Hobson said the station has a good balance between eating salads and stocking up on Popsicle’s.