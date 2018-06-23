Firefighters suspended over porn tape leaving department

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Akron officials say one firefighter has resigned and another won’t be allowed to return to work after they were suspended without pay for making a sex tape on city property.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports a city document released Friday says provisional fire Lt. Deann Eller resigned and that her partner, Lt. Arthur Dean, will remain on unpaid leave pending final discipline and is not “eligible for continued service” with the department.

An attorney for the couple, who have been in a long relationship, said neither he nor his clients could comment.

Eller and Dean worked at separate fire stations. The station where the sex tape was made hasn’t been identified.

They were suspended after fire officials received a tip that videos they had made had been posted online.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com