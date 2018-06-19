First Zanesville Half Marathon to be held

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The first ever Zanesville City Half Marathon is less than three months away.

The 13.1 mile race starts and end at Zane’s Landing Park and will travel through the streets of Zanesville. Race director, Hanna Luburgh-Agin, said this race is promoting a healthier Muskingum County and will raise money through the Muskingum County Community Foundation.

“What we’re looking to do, is raise funds in order to distribute out to local community efforts. Whether that’s wellness and recreation in regards to parks, open spaces, increasing participation in local youth sports programs, decreasing or reducing the obesity and of course the opioid epidemic which has affected our local community,” said Luburgh-Agin.

Luburgh-Agin said if a half Marathon seems too intimidating for you there will also be a 5-K and one mile run. She said these races are all meant for a fun and healthier time for the area.

“Hopefully, great weather, you get to see the City of Zanesville in a different light and then we will also have a post-race festival so we have some local community businesses involved,” said Luburgh-Agin

People can sign up for the race by visiting Zanesville City Half Marathon on Facebook. The race will star at 7 A.M. on September 15th.