Florida St. beats UCLA, advances to WCWS championship series

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Florida State defeated UCLA twice on Sunday to advance to the Women’s College World Series championship series.

The Seminoles won the second game 12-6 after winning the first 3-1. The Bruins (58-7) needed just one win to advance because they had beaten Florida State earlier in the tournament, but their pitching fell apart.

Florida State (56-12) will face Washington (52-8) in a best-of-three championship series starting Monday. Washington eliminated two-time defending champion Oklahoma with a 3-0 win earlier Sunday.

The Huskies won their only national title in 2009. Florida State has never won a national championship.

UCLA’s Rachel Garcia threw 111 pitches and took the loss in the first game. She started the second game, but only lasted an inning before Selina Ta’amilo stepped in. The second batter she faced, Cali Harrod, hit a home run to put the Seminoles up 1-0. Ta’amilo faced three hitters before Garcia returned to the circle. Morgan Klaevemann scored on an error, then Jessie Warren hit a two-run homer to put the Seminoles up 4-0.

UCLA’s Taylor Pack hit a two-run homer in the second to cut Florida State’s lead to 4-2, but Sydney Sherrill hit a three-run blast in the fourth to push the Seminoles’ lead to 7-2. Florida State’s Carsyn Gordon cranked a three-run homer in the fifth to make it 12-4.

Garcia re-entered to pitch the sixth, and she shut the Seminoles down. UCLA’s Bubba Nickles, who had run into the wall earlier while trying to prevent a home run, hit a solo shot of her own to make it 12-6.

Meghan King, who got the win in the first game, closed the second for the Seminoles.

