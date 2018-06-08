Food pantry benefit dinner

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local food pantry is feeding the hungry by feeding the community.

The South Zanesville Methodist Church is hosting a benefit dinner to raise money for their food pantry. Coordinator Conrad Wilkins wants people to know they are there, and said their motto is “it takes a village.”

“Without the support of the village or the surrounding area, a pantry like this won’t survive,” Wilkins said.

Sonya Ridenour attends the pantry regularly, and said a benefit like this is important because it helps raise money to support people in need.

“Times are tough right now and people’s money is not going very far and it helps them through the end of the month,” Ridenour said. “And I’m glad they’re here for everybody.”

The dinner will take place on Saturday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wilkins said there is no cost to attend but the pantry is asking for donations both monetary or non-perishable food items.