Former Area Police Officer Sentenced

A former area police officer is sentenced in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. The Prosecutor’s Office says 41-year-old Trevor Fusner went before Judge Kelly Cottrill and received 8 years in prison and was classified as a Tier II sexual offender. In April, Fusner pled guilty to six counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity Oriented Material or Performance. Fusner had been an officer with the Zanesville and New Concord Police Departments and was one of three officers arrested in 2007 by federal agents attempting to extort a Columbus drug dealer out of a kilo of cocaine