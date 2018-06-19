Four In Custody in Guernsey County Death

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday released more information in connection with a suspicious death at Seneca Marina. Deputies say Monday around 9:00 a.m. they received a 9-1-1 call from a man reporting his brother was unresponsive, but breathing. The caller reported he was traveling in a vehicle near the Seneca Lake Marina and was told to pull into the marina and wait for first responder. Authorities arrived they found 55-year-old Dao Tran of Kansas, deceased. The Guernsey County Coroner ordered the body transported to the Licking County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Detectives say four me are being held in the Guernsey County jail in the case pending formal charges. Sheriff Jeff Paden says there are two scenes that are being processed and the investigating continues.