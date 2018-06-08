Frontier League

by Associated Press on June 8, 2018 at 1:32 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington159.625
Lake Erie159.625
Schaumburg1013.435
Joliet1013.435
Windy City913.4095
Traverse City914.391
West Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Illinois149.609
River City149.609
Evansville1211.5222
Normal1112.4783
Gateway1113.458
Florence914.3915

___

Thursday’s Games

Southern Illinois 10, Florence 9

Washington 23, Traverse City 1

Windy City 4, Schaumburg 1

Normal 9, River City 5

Evansville 11, Gateway 5

Joliet 5, Lake Erie 4

Friday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Post Views: 2