Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Lake Erie
|15
|10
|.600
|1
|Schaumburg
|11
|13
|.458
|4½
|Traverse City
|10
|14
|.417
|5½
|Joliet
|10
|14
|.417
|5½
|Windy City
|9
|14
|.391
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Illinois
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|River City
|14
|10
|.583
|1
|Evansville
|13
|11
|.542
|2
|Normal
|11
|13
|.458
|4
|Gateway
|11
|14
|.440
|4½
|Florence
|10
|14
|.417
|5
|Friday’s Games
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Washington 8, Joliet 4
Schaumburg 8, Lake Erie 5
Traverse City 3, Windy City 2
Evansville 6, River City 4
Southern Illinois 7, Normal 6
Florence 8, Gateway 5
|Saturday’s Games
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 1:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 5:05 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Windy City at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.