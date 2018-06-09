Frontier League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington169.640
Lake Erie1510.6001
Schaumburg1113.458
Traverse City1014.417
Joliet1014.417
Windy City914.3916
West Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Illinois159.625
River City1410.5831
Evansville1311.5422
Normal1113.4584
Gateway1114.440
Florence1014.4175

___

Friday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Washington 8, Joliet 4

Schaumburg 8, Lake Erie 5

Traverse City 3, Windy City 2

Evansville 6, River City 4

Southern Illinois 7, Normal 6

Florence 8, Gateway 5

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 1:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 5:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

