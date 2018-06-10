Frontier League

by Associated Press on June 10, 2018 at 11:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington189.667
Lake Erie1512.5563
Schaumburg1313.500
Traverse City1115.423
Windy City1015.4007
Joliet1016.385
West Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Illinois169.640
River City1511.577
Evansville1412.538
Gateway1215.4445
Normal1114.4405
Florence1115.423

___

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg 5, Lake Erie 4

Traverse City 3, Windy City 0

Washington 4, Joliet 0

Southern Illinois at Normal, ppd.

Gateway 4, Florence 0

Evansville 5, River City 4

Monday’s Games

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Post Views: 2