Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Lake Erie
|15
|12
|.556
|3
|Schaumburg
|13
|13
|.500
|4½
|Traverse City
|11
|15
|.423
|6½
|Windy City
|10
|15
|.400
|7
|Joliet
|10
|16
|.385
|7½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Illinois
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|River City
|15
|11
|.577
|1½
|Evansville
|14
|12
|.538
|2½
|Gateway
|12
|15
|.444
|5
|Normal
|11
|14
|.440
|5
|Florence
|11
|15
|.423
|5½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Schaumburg 5, Lake Erie 4
Traverse City 3, Windy City 0
Washington 4, Joliet 0
Southern Illinois at Normal, ppd.
Gateway 4, Florence 0
Evansville 5, River City 4
|Monday’s Games
Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Erie at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.