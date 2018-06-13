Frontier League

by Associated Press on June 13, 2018 at 7:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington209.690
Lake Erie1612.571
Schaumburg1314.4816
Traverse City1115.423
Joliet1116.4078
Windy City1015.4008
West Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Illinois1610.615
River City1511.5771
Evansville1512.556
Gateway1317.4335
Normal1115.4235
Florence1116.407

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 18, Gateway 13

River City at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Windy City at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Florence, 8:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

River City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1