Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|20
|9
|.690
|—
|Lake Erie
|16
|12
|.571
|3½
|Schaumburg
|13
|14
|.481
|6
|Traverse City
|11
|15
|.423
|7½
|Joliet
|11
|16
|.407
|8
|Windy City
|10
|15
|.400
|8
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Illinois
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|River City
|15
|11
|.577
|1
|Evansville
|15
|12
|.556
|1½
|Gateway
|13
|17
|.433
|5
|Normal
|11
|15
|.423
|5
|Florence
|11
|16
|.407
|5½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Washington 18, Gateway 13
River City at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Windy City at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Erie at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Florence, 8:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Windy City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Erie at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
River City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Normal at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Gateway at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.