Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Washington
|11
|9
|.550
|2
|Joliet
|9
|11
|.450
|4
|Traverse City
|9
|11
|.450
|4
|Windy City
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Schaumburg
|7
|12
|.368
|5½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Southern Illinois
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|Evansville
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Gateway
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|Normal
|8
|11
|.421
|5
|Florence
|8
|11
|.421
|5
___
|Saturday’s Games
River City 6, Florence 5
Lake Erie 5, Schaumburg 3
Southern Illinois 7, Evansville 5
Windy City 7, Washington 5
Joliet 11, Traverse City 2
Normal 5, Gateway 2
|Sunday’s Games
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
River City at Florence, 2:35 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Joliet at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Normal at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled