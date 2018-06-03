Frontier League

by Associated Press on June 3, 2018 at 1:33 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Lake Erie137.650
Washington119.5502
Joliet911.4504
Traverse City911.4504
Windy City810.4444
Schaumburg712.368
West Division
WLPct.GB
River City136.684
Southern Illinois118.5792
Evansville109.5263
Gateway911.450
Normal811.4215
Florence811.4215

___

Saturday’s Games

River City 6, Florence 5

Lake Erie 5, Schaumburg 3

Southern Illinois 7, Evansville 5

Windy City 7, Washington 5

Joliet 11, Traverse City 2

Normal 5, Gateway 2

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

River City at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Joliet at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

