Frontier League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington2210.688
Lake Erie1813.581
Schaumburg1615.516
Joliet1516.484
Traverse City1219.387
Windy City1119.36710
West Division
WLPct.GB
River City1812.600
Evansville1714.548
Southern Illinois1614.5332
Florence1517.4694
Gateway1419.424
Normal1218.4006

___

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg 10, Florence 8

River City at Lake Erie, 6:07 p.m.

Normal 13, Windy City 3

Joliet 4, Gateway 1

Washington 9, Southern Illinois 4

Evansville 5, Traverse City 3

Sunday’s Games

River City at Lake Erie, 1:05 p.m.

Gateway at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

