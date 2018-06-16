Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|Lake Erie
|18
|13
|.581
|3½
|Schaumburg
|16
|15
|.516
|5½
|Joliet
|15
|16
|.484
|6½
|Traverse City
|12
|19
|.387
|9½
|Windy City
|11
|19
|.367
|10
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Evansville
|17
|14
|.548
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|16
|14
|.533
|2
|Florence
|15
|17
|.469
|4
|Gateway
|14
|19
|.424
|5½
|Normal
|12
|18
|.400
|6
___
|Saturday’s Games
Schaumburg 10, Florence 8
River City at Lake Erie, 6:07 p.m.
Normal 13, Windy City 3
Joliet 4, Gateway 1
Washington 9, Southern Illinois 4
Evansville 5, Traverse City 3
|Sunday’s Games
River City at Lake Erie, 1:05 p.m.
Gateway at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.
Washington at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Normal at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled