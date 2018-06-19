Frontier League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington2211.667
Lake Erie2013.6062
Joliet1616.500
Schaumburg1616.500
Traverse City1319.406
Windy City1120.35510
West Division
WLPct.GB
River City1814.563
Southern Illinois1714.548½
Evansville1715.5311
Florence1617.485
Normal1318.419
Gateway1420.4125

___

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Normal, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Windy City at Joliet, 11:05 a.m.

Evansville at Florence, 12:05 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 12:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Normal, 2:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

