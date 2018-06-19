Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|Lake Erie
|20
|13
|.606
|2
|Joliet
|16
|16
|.500
|5½
|Schaumburg
|16
|16
|.500
|5½
|Traverse City
|13
|19
|.406
|8½
|Windy City
|11
|20
|.355
|10
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|18
|14
|.563
|—
|Southern Illinois
|17
|14
|.548
|½
|Evansville
|17
|15
|.531
|1
|Florence
|16
|17
|.485
|2½
|Normal
|13
|18
|.419
|4½
|Gateway
|14
|20
|.412
|5
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Southern Illinois at Normal, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Windy City at Joliet, 11:05 a.m.
Evansville at Florence, 12:05 p.m.
Gateway at River City, 12:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Normal, 2:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Evansville at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.