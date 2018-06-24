Frontier League

by Associated Press on June 24, 2018 at 1:32 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington2315.605
Lake Erie2216.5791
Joliet2117.5532
Schaumburg2017.541
Traverse City1621.432
Windy City1225.32410½
West Division
WLPct.GB
River City2017.541
Evansville2017.541
Southern Illinois1817.5141
Florence1919.500
Gateway1722.4364
Normal1520.4294

___

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg 5, Washington 4

Windy City 5, Lake Erie 4

Joliet 7, Traverse City 0

Florence 4, River City 2

Evansville 8, Southern Illinois 6

Normal 14, Gateway 5

Sunday’s Games

Traverse City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Schaumburg, 2:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

