Frontier League

|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|Lake Erie
|22
|16
|.579
|1
|Joliet
|21
|17
|.553
|2
|Schaumburg
|20
|17
|.541
|2½
|Traverse City
|16
|21
|.432
|6½
|Windy City
|12
|25
|.324
|10½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|Evansville
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|Southern Illinois
|18
|17
|.514
|1
|Florence
|19
|19
|.500
|1½
|Gateway
|17
|22
|.436
|4
|Normal
|15
|20
|.429
|4
___
|Saturday’s Games
Schaumburg 5, Washington 4
Windy City 5, Lake Erie 4
Joliet 7, Traverse City 0
Florence 4, River City 2
Evansville 8, Southern Illinois 6
Normal 14, Gateway 5
|Sunday’s Games
Traverse City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Washington at Schaumburg, 2:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.
Florence at River City, 7:05 p.m.
Normal at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.