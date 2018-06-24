Frontier League

by Associated Press on June 24, 2018 at 10:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington2415.615
Lake Erie2316.5901
Joliet2118.5383
Schaumburg2018.526
Traverse City1721.447
Windy City1226.31611½
West Division
WLPct.GB
River City2117.553
Evansville2117.553
Southern Illinois1818.5002
Florence1920.487
Gateway1722.436
Normal1520.429

___

Sunday’s Games

Washington 6, Schaumburg 2

Traverse City 8, Joliet 3

Lake Erie 4, Windy City 3

Evansville 7, Southern Illinois 4

Normal 10, Gateway 8

River City 5, Florence 2

Monday’s Games

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1