Frontier League

by Associated Press on June 28, 2018 at 11:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington2517.595
Lake Erie2417.585½
Schaumburg2219.537
Joliet2220.5243
Traverse City1822.4506
Windy City1427.34110½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Evansville2218.550
Southern Illinois2018.5261
River City2220.5241
Florence1922.463
Normal1821.462
Gateway1924.442

___

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg 5, Joliet 3

Windy City 9, Washington 1

Lake Erie 8, Traverse City 7

Evansville 7, Gateway 6

River City 3, Normal 1

Florence at Southern Illinois, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg at Washington, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1