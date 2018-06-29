Frontier League

by Associated Press on June 29, 2018 at 7:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Lake Erie2517.595
Washington2517.595
Schaumburg2219.537
Joliet2220.5243
Traverse City1823.439
Windy City1427.34110½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Evansville2318.561
Southern Illinois2018.526
River City2220.524
Florence1922.4634
Normal1821.4624
Gateway1925.432

___

Friday’s Games

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1