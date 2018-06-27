Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|Lake Erie
|23
|16
|.590
|1½
|Schaumburg
|21
|18
|.538
|3½
|Joliet
|21
|19
|.525
|4
|Traverse City
|17
|21
|.447
|7
|Windy City
|12
|27
|.308
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Evansville
|21
|17
|.553
|—
|River City
|21
|19
|.525
|1
|Southern Illinois
|18
|18
|.500
|2
|Florence
|19
|20
|.487
|2½
|Normal
|17
|20
|.459
|3½
|Gateway
|18
|23
|.439
|4½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Washington 3, Windy City 2
Gateway at Evansville, ppd.
Schaumburg 3, Joliet 2
Normal 6, River City 4
Florence at Southern Illinois, ppd.
|Wednesday’s Games
Joliet at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 12:05 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 2:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Joliet at Schaumburg, 1:30 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.