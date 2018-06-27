Frontier League

June 27, 2018
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington2515.625
Lake Erie2316.590
Schaumburg2118.538
Joliet2119.5254
Traverse City1721.4477
Windy City1227.30812½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Evansville2117.553
River City2119.5251
Southern Illinois1818.5002
Florence1920.487
Normal1720.459
Gateway1823.439

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 3, Windy City 2

Gateway at Evansville, ppd.

Schaumburg 3, Joliet 2

Normal 6, River City 4

Florence at Southern Illinois, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 12:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 2:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 1:30 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

