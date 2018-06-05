Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Washington
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|Joliet
|9
|11
|.450
|3½
|Traverse City
|9
|11
|.450
|3½
|Schaumburg
|9
|12
|.429
|4
|Windy City
|8
|12
|.400
|4½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Southern Illinois
|13
|8
|.619
|1
|Gateway
|11
|11
|.500
|3½
|Evansville
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|Normal
|9
|12
|.429
|5
|Florence
|8
|13
|.381
|6
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Southern Illinois 15, Florence 6
Traverse City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg 4, Windy City 3
Normal 5, River City 3
Gateway 5, Evansville 4
Lake Erie 5, Joliet 4
|Wednesday’s Games
Southern Illinois at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Southern Illinois at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.