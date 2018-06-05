Frontier League

by Associated Press on June 5, 2018 at 11:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Lake Erie138.619
Washington129.5711
Joliet911.450
Traverse City911.450
Schaumburg912.4294
Windy City812.400
West Division
WLPct.GB
River City147.667
Southern Illinois138.6191
Gateway1111.500
Evansville1011.4764
Normal912.4295
Florence813.3816

___

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Illinois 15, Florence 6

Traverse City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg 4, Windy City 3

Normal 5, River City 3

Gateway 5, Evansville 4

Lake Erie 5, Joliet 4

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Post Views: 2