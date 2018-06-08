Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Lake Erie
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Schaumburg
|10
|13
|.435
|4½
|Joliet
|10
|13
|.435
|4½
|Windy City
|9
|13
|.409
|5
|Traverse City
|9
|14
|.391
|5½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Southern Illinois
|13
|9
|.591
|½
|Evansville
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|Normal
|11
|12
|.478
|3
|Gateway
|11
|13
|.458
|3½
|Florence
|9
|13
|.409
|4½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Southern Illinois 10, Florence 9
Washington 23, Traverse City 1
Windy City 4, Schaumburg 1
Normal 9, River City 5
Evansville 11, Gateway 5
Joliet 5, Lake Erie 4
|Friday’s Games
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.