Germany shows World Cup grit, now has chance to advance

KAZAN, Russia (AP) — This Mannschaft is by no means perfect, but at least it can fight, and that’s an essential asset to win a World Cup.

Germany’s 2-1 win over Sweden could turn out to be the cornerstone in the defending champions’ Russian campaign, a memorable event that brought players together following their disastrous start.

After its opening loss to Mexico, Germany got back on track with a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Toni Kroos against Sweden, and now needs to finish the job against South Korea to avoid being eliminated in the first round of the World Cup for the first time since 1938.

In a wide-open Group F topped by Mexico with six points, the Germans have their fate in their own hands again. They will qualify if they beat South Korea at Kazan Arena by at least two goals.

