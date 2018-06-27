ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Glow sticks, music, and food will all help to raise awareness about cancer.

The American Cancer Society will hold a Glow for Hope Family Fun Run at Zane’s Landing Park this August. Community Development Manager Amanda Hickerson said this event will replace the Zanesville Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in the hopes of creating awareness about all cancers.

“We are going to be doing fundraising for the American Cancer Society,” said Hickerson. “Previously we have done “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer”. This year we are focused more on all cancers instead of just breast cancer. So we’re excited about the new opportunity in the Zanesville area.”

Hickerson said there will be lots of activities for the community to take part in before the actual Glow Run begins. She said there will be food, vendors, a DJ, and activities for children. She wants to invite the community to come and have a fun night while also learning a little along the way.

“It’s a community event,” said Hickerson. “It’s not only to raise funds but also to create community awareness of cancer and what you can do to prevent from getting cancer.”

Hickerson says they are still looking for a few vendors and that anyone interested can contact her at (740)208-6352. Registration for the Glow Run can be done ahead of the event online or the day of the event at the park.