Good news for pet owners: Ohio bill passes

COLUMBUS, Ohio- According to NBC4 in Columbus, an Ohio bill that would allow pet owners to bring their pets to outdoor patios at restaurants passed in the Senate Wednesday and is now heading to Governer John Kasich.

NBC4 reports that the law would prohibit health departments from not allowing dogs from outdoor dining areas, but restaurants would still be able to prohibit dogs from their business except for service dogs.

Businesses that allow people to bring dogs into their outdoor dining area must adopt a policy requiring patrons to control the dog while the dog is in the outdoor area, and not allow the person to take the dog inside the restaurant and the dog must be vaccinated.