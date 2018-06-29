Governor signs legislation to keep team in Pawtucket

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed legislation designed to keep the Boston Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate in Pawtucket.

The legislation enables the team, state and city to begin shopping for bonds to finance a new stadium at Slater Mill in Pawtucket.

Under the legislation, the PawSox would contribute $45 million to the $83 million project. The team also wouldbe responsible for any cost overruns. The state and city would be responsible for the remaining $38 million in bonds issued by the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency.

Raimondo issued a statement Friday saying the legislation gives Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien an opportunity to work with the team to keep them from moving to Worcester, Massachusetts, and gives Pawtucket “a shot at meaningful economic revitalization.”