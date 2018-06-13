Height effect: Argentina sizes up Iceland at World Cup

BRONNITSY, Russia (AP) — In theory, two-time World Cup winner Argentina really shouldn’t be fearful of facing tournament rookies Iceland. But there is a bit of worry in the Argentina camp: the height effect.

Icelandic footballers are the tallest at the World Cup in Russia with an average height of 1.85 meters (just over 6 feet). That makes them especially strong in aerial duels. It’s a weapon Iceland will try to use to counter the individual brilliance of Lionel Messi and other players when the teams face each other Saturday in Group D.

Argentina is among the shortest teams at the tournament at 1.79 meters (just over 5-feet-10 inches). So coach Jorge Sampaoli has emphasized height during tactical work that continued Wednesday at the team’s training center in the Moscow suburb of Bronnitsy.