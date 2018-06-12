Helping to prevent suicide

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- After the recent suicide deaths of two prominent celebrities, the Muskingum County Health Department wants people to know how to help prevent a suicide.

Muskingum County Health Department Medical Director, Dr. Jack Butterfield said there has already been 15 suicides in 2018. He said there were three suicides at this time in 2017 and nine for the year. He said if you have any worry about someone you know, then you need to ask and be direct.

“Suicide is not planted in someone’s brain, simply by asking them. It makes them more likely to survive if you ask them because many times they will say yes, they’re thinking about it,” said Butterfield.

Butterfield said even though conversations about suicide can be uncomfortable, the conversation could save a life. He said if they are thinking about suicide you don’t leave them alone.

“You have to get them to help, whether it’s ‘AllWell,’ private counseling, or it’s the emergency room. You need to get them to a medical health professional. That’s how you save their life. And everyone can be a lifesaver,” said Butterfield.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available to anyone by calling 1-800-273-8255 or by texting 741-741.