Homeless Man Sentenced on Sex Charges

A homeless man facing sex charged learns his fate in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court Friday. The Prosecutor’s Office says 33-year-old Derek Baldwin was sentenced by Judge Kelly Cottrill to 15 years in prison and classified as a Tier II sex offender. Baldwin pled guilty in May to three counts of Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, six counts of importuning, one count of Attempted Corrupting another with Drugs, 18 counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor and one count of Tampering with Evidence.