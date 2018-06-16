Homemade baked goods a hit at Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Vendors at the Zanesville Farmers Market bring more than just produce and meats on Saturday mornings. From clothes to plants, they have everyone covered including those with a sweet tooth.

Momma Gail’s Baked Goods is just one vendor catering to those looking for a sweet snack. Owner Gail Wyatt originally sold woodwork out of the market, and after bringing cookies to her stand one day she stumbled into a new business.

“A lady that was here tasted one of my cookies and told me these are really good,” said Wyatt. “She said ‘if I call you will you bake for me?’. And I told her of course!. And that’s how the business started. It was that simple.”

Wyatt said it was divine intervention for her to get started. She used to bake with her mother as a kid and now gets to spread love through the goods she bakes. Wyatt offers a variety of sweet treats at her stand including over 30 kinds of cookies.

“I have banana walnut bread. I sell three different kinds of fudge. Pumpkin bread. Different pies. Assorted pies. Peach and cobblers. I sell a lot,” said Wyatt. “I try to bring at least 12 to 15 different types every Saturday. And I usually bring between 150 to 200 cookies with me.”

Wyatt doesn’t have plans to open a storefront anytime soon as she prefers to work out of home, but you can find her and her sweets at the market. You can also find her on Facebook for both her baked goods and wood works.