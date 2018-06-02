Homemade donuts from the Muskingum Chapter 485 Eastern Star

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- June 1st may have been National Doughnut Day, but the Muskingum County Farmers Market gave people a second chance to eat a delicious treat.

Conductress Jodi Drake with Muskingum Chapter of Eastern Star made homemade doughnut for the community to eat. Drake said the money raised from the doughnut sales help local organization such as Starlight school.

“We know we’re helping raise money for good organizations and good people,” said Drake.

Drake said Eastern Star was able to give Starlight schools $600 in May. Drake said cinnamon sugar donuts have been the most popular.