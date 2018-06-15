IDNR to auction off confiscated, abandoned items

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is auctioning off hundreds of confiscated or abandoned items including deer hunting tree stands, live traps and fishing rods.

IDNR says the auction is scheduled for June 23 in Pawnee.

The department holds auctions roughly every five years, with all proceeds going to the state wildlife and fish fund. The last auction, held in 2013, brought in more than $53,000.

IDNR says this month’s auction will feature more than 200 deer hunting stands and ladders, more than 50 fishing rods and reels and 37 trail cameras. Several crossbows as well as traps, commercial fishing nets and bicycles will also be available.

No firearms, vehicles, watercraft or snowmobiles will be sold.

Potential bidders may view items starting at 8 a.m. the day of the auction.