Indians activate Guyer, designate Cabrera for assignment

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have activated outfielder Brandon Guyer from the 10-day disabled list and designated Melky Cabrera for assignment.

The Indians announced the moves prior to Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

Guyer — hitting .150 — was batting fifth and playing right field in his first appearance since he strained his neck on May 19. He was hurt in a collision with a fan while chasing a foul ball at Houston.

Cabrera hit .207 with 11 RBIs in 17 games. With Guyer back and outfielder Tyler Naquin (strained left hamstring) just about ready to return, manager Terry Francona says the Indians “didn’t see a way we were going to be able to keep” him.

