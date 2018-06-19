International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|40
|29
|.580
|—
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|33
|29
|.532
|3½
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|33
|35
|.485
|6½
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|32
|35
|.478
|7
|Rochester (Twins)
|31
|35
|.470
|7½
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|29
|38
|.433
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Rays)
|37
|30
|.552
|—
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|36
|30
|.545
|½
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|31
|36
|.463
|6
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|30
|38
|.441
|7½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Tigers)
|40
|28
|.588
|—
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|36
|31
|.537
|3½
|Columbus (Indians)
|34
|33
|.507
|5½
|Louisville (Reds)
|25
|40
|.385
|13½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at Pawtucket, Game 1, 4:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Pawtucket, Game 2, TBD
Durham at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Durham at Louisville, 12 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 12:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Pawtucket, 6:15 p.m.
Columbus at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Toledo at Gwinnett, 12:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Pawtucket, 6:15 p.m.
Durham at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.