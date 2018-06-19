International League

by Associated Press on June 19, 2018 at 8:52 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)4029.580
Buffalo (Blue Jays)3329.532
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)3335.485
Pawtucket (Red Sox)3235.4787
Rochester (Twins)3135.470
Syracuse (Nationals)2938.43310
South Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Rays)3730.552
Norfolk (Orioles)3630.545½
Gwinnett (Braves)3136.4636
Charlotte (White Sox)3038.441
West Division
WLPct.GB
Toledo (Tigers)4028.588
Indianapolis (Pirates)3631.537
Columbus (Indians)3433.507
Louisville (Reds)2540.38513½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo at Pawtucket, Game 1, 4:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Pawtucket, Game 2, TBD

Durham at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Durham at Louisville, 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 12:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Pawtucket, 6:15 p.m.

Columbus at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toledo at Gwinnett, 12:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Pawtucket, 6:15 p.m.

Durham at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

