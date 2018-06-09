International League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)3425.576
Buffalo (Blue Jays)2725.519
Rochester (Twins)2828.500
Syracuse (Nationals)2830.483
Pawtucket (Red Sox)2731.466
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)2732.4587
South Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Rays)3425.576
Norfolk (Orioles)3126.5442
Charlotte (White Sox)2634.433
Gwinnett (Braves)2434.414
West Division
WLPct.GB
Toledo (Tigers)3722.627
Indianapolis (Pirates)3127.534
Columbus (Indians)2929.500
Louisville (Reds)2136.36815

___

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pawtucket, 6:15 p.m.

Louisville at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Durham at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Durham at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Louisville at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pawtucket, 1:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Toledo, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Gwinnett at Norfolk, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, Game 2, TBD

Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

