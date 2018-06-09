International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|27
|25
|.519
|3½
|Rochester (Twins)
|28
|28
|.500
|4½
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|28
|30
|.483
|5½
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|27
|31
|.466
|6½
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|27
|32
|.458
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Rays)
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|31
|26
|.544
|2
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|26
|34
|.433
|8½
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|24
|34
|.414
|9½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Tigers)
|37
|22
|.627
|—
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|31
|27
|.534
|5½
|Columbus (Indians)
|29
|29
|.500
|7½
|Louisville (Reds)
|21
|36
|.368
|15
___
|Saturday’s Games
Syracuse at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Pawtucket, 6:15 p.m.
Louisville at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Durham at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 7:15 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Durham at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Louisville at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Pawtucket, 1:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Toledo, 4:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Gwinnett at Norfolk, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Norfolk, Game 2, TBD
Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.