International League

by Associated Press on June 10, 2018 at 1:02 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)3426.567
Buffalo (Blue Jays)2725.5193
Rochester (Twins)2829.491
Syracuse (Nationals)2831.475
Pawtucket (Red Sox)2732.458
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)2733.4507
South Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Rays)3525.583
Norfolk (Orioles)3226.5522
Charlotte (White Sox)2734.443
Gwinnett (Braves)2534.424
West Division
WLPct.GB
Toledo (Tigers)3723.617
Indianapolis (Pirates)3227.542
Columbus (Indians)2929.5007
Louisville (Reds)2236.37914

___

Saturday’s Games

Gwinnett 1, Syracuse 0

Indianapolis 7, Pawtucket 1

Louisville 9, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4

Charlotte 8, Lehigh Valley 6

Durham 3, Rochester 1

Norfolk 7, Toledo 2

Buffalo at Columbus, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Durham at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Louisville at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, Game 1, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, Game 2, TBD

Indianapolis at Pawtucket, 1:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Toledo, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Gwinnett at Norfolk, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, Game 2, TBD

Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

