International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|34
|26
|.567
|—
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|27
|25
|.519
|3
|Rochester (Twins)
|28
|29
|.491
|4½
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|28
|31
|.475
|5½
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|27
|32
|.458
|6½
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|27
|33
|.450
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Rays)
|35
|25
|.583
|—
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|32
|26
|.552
|2
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|27
|34
|.443
|8½
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|25
|34
|.424
|9½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Tigers)
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|32
|27
|.542
|4½
|Columbus (Indians)
|29
|29
|.500
|7
|Louisville (Reds)
|22
|36
|.379
|14
___
|Saturday’s Games
Gwinnett 1, Syracuse 0
Indianapolis 7, Pawtucket 1
Louisville 9, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4
Charlotte 8, Lehigh Valley 6
Durham 3, Rochester 1
Norfolk 7, Toledo 2
Buffalo at Columbus, ppd.
|Sunday’s Games
Durham at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Louisville at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, Game 1, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, Game 2, TBD
Indianapolis at Pawtucket, 1:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Toledo, 4:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Gwinnett at Norfolk, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Norfolk, Game 2, TBD
Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.