International League

|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|35
|26
|.574
|—
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|29
|25
|.537
|2½
|Rochester (Twins)
|28
|30
|.483
|5½
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|28
|32
|.467
|6½
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|28
|32
|.467
|6½
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|27
|33
|.450
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Rays)
|36
|25
|.590
|—
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|32
|27
|.542
|3
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|27
|35
|.435
|9½
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|26
|34
|.433
|9½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Tigers)
|38
|23
|.623
|—
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|32
|28
|.533
|5½
|Columbus (Indians)
|29
|31
|.483
|8½
|Louisville (Reds)
|22
|36
|.379
|14½
|Sunday’s Games
Durham 6, Rochester 1
Louisville at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, cancelled
Gwinnett 7, Syracuse 1
Buffalo 9, Columbus 1
Buffalo 2, Columbus 1
Pawtucket 11, Indianapolis 1
Lehigh Valley 6, Charlotte 2
Toledo 8, Norfolk 3
|Monday’s Games
Gwinnett at Norfolk, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Norfolk, Game 2, TBD
Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Rochester at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 2, TBD
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, Game 2, TBD
Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.