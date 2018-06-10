International League

June 10, 2018
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)3526.574
Buffalo (Blue Jays)2925.537
Rochester (Twins)2830.483
Pawtucket (Red Sox)2832.467
Syracuse (Nationals)2832.467
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)2733.450
South Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Rays)3625.590
Norfolk (Orioles)3227.5423
Charlotte (White Sox)2735.435
Gwinnett (Braves)2634.433
West Division
WLPct.GB
Toledo (Tigers)3823.623
Indianapolis (Pirates)3228.533
Columbus (Indians)2931.483
Louisville (Reds)2236.37914½

___

Sunday’s Games

Durham 6, Rochester 1

Louisville at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, cancelled

Gwinnett 7, Syracuse 1

Buffalo 9, Columbus 1

Buffalo 2, Columbus 1

Pawtucket 11, Indianapolis 1

Lehigh Valley 6, Charlotte 2

Toledo 8, Norfolk 3

Monday’s Games

Gwinnett at Norfolk, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, Game 2, TBD

Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rochester at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 2, TBD

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, Game 2, TBD

Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

