International League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)3526.574
Buffalo (Blue Jays)2925.537
Pawtucket (Red Sox)2932.4756
Rochester (Twins)2831.4756
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)2833.4597
Syracuse (Nationals)2833.4597
South Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Rays)3625.590
Norfolk (Orioles)3227.5423
Charlotte (White Sox)2735.435
Gwinnett (Braves)2634.433
West Division
WLPct.GB
Toledo (Tigers)3823.623
Indianapolis (Pirates)3228.533
Columbus (Indians)2931.483
Louisville (Reds)2236.37914½

___

Monday’s Games

Gwinnett at Norfolk, ppd.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, ppd.

Pawtucket 3, Syracuse 1

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 10, Rochester 3

Columbus at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rochester at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 2, TBD

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, Game 2, TBD

Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gwinnett at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 7:05 p.m.

