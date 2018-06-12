International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|35
|27
|.565
|—
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|30
|25
|.545
|1½
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|29
|32
|.475
|5½
|Rochester (Twins)
|28
|31
|.475
|5½
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|28
|33
|.459
|6½
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|28
|33
|.459
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Rays)
|36
|25
|.590
|—
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|32
|27
|.542
|3
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|27
|35
|.435
|9½
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|26
|34
|.433
|9½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Tigers)
|39
|23
|.629
|—
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|32
|29
|.525
|6½
|Columbus (Indians)
|30
|31
|.492
|8½
|Louisville (Reds)
|22
|37
|.373
|15½
___
|Monday’s Games
Gwinnett at Norfolk, ppd.
Pawtucket 3, Syracuse 1
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 10, Rochester 3
Columbus 7, Louisville 4
Buffalo 9, Lehigh Valley 4
Toledo 4, Indianapolis 0
|Tuesday’s Games
Rochester at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Game 2, TBD
Gwinnett at Norfolk, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Norfolk, Game 2, TBD
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, Game 2, TBD
Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Gwinnett at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 7:05 p.m.