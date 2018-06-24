Japanese teen Nasa Hataoka wins NW Arkansas Championship

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Japanese teenager Nasa Hataoka ran away with the NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday for her first PGA Tour title

The 19-year-old Hataoka won by six strokes, closing with an 8-under 63 at Pinnacle Country Club for a tournament-record 21-under 192 total. She broke the mark of 18 under set last year by So Yeon Ryu.

Hataoka won twice late last year on the Japan LPGA and has finished in the top 10 in five of her last six LPGA Tour stars, including a playof loss last month in the Kingsmill Championship.

Hataoka began the round tied with Minjee Lee for the lead.

Austin Ernst shot a 65 to finish second.

Lee and third-ranked Lexi Thompson topped the group at 13 under.