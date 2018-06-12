Julio Jones misses Falcons’ minicamp but has Quinn’s support

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Julio Jones remains in coach Dan Quinn’s good graces even after missing the opening day of the Atlanta Falcons’ mandatory minicamp.

Quinn said Tuesday he thought Jones, who missed voluntary offseason workouts, would participate in the minicamp. Quinn says he found out Monday that Jones would skip the minicamp for “business” reasons.

Even so, Quinn says he was not disappointed in Jones because Jones remained in constant communication and explained why his plans changed.

Jones has three years remaining on his five-year, $71.3 million deal with $47 million in guaranteed money but could soon have the deal tweaked. Quinn says the team is “right in the middle” of talks with Jones.

Quinn wouldn’t say if Jones will be fined for missing the first day of the three-day minicamp.

