Leneghan May Dispute Election Results

The Muskingum County Board of Election this week recounted the race for the 12th congressional district from the May republican primary. Election officials say there was no change from the original count, the winter was Troy Balderson of Zanesville. But candidate Melanie Leneghan, who requested the recount, says she is exploring contesting the election results. She claims the board failed to follow the recount procedures of the Ohio Revised Code, which says to ensure the integrity of the election, the ballots are to be kept under seal and only unsealed in the presences of recount observers, however this was not the case in Muskingum County. Leneghan’s attorney Peggy Guzzon says they learned that the board of elections, without notice, to candidate Leneghan or authority, unsealed the ballots on Monday and brought the unsealed ballots on carts to the recount. Local board of election officials say they have not officially heard from the candidate’s attorney about the dispute. The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, which oversees Ohio elections, says it was contacted by the Leneghan campaign and also talked with the Director of the Muskingum County Board of Elections. Secretary of State Communication Director Matt McClellan says based on the board of election’s explanation of what occurred there does not appear to be a violation. McClellan says they advised the Leneghan campaign to reach out to the Muskingum County Proseuctor’s Office if they plan to pursue the issue.