Licking County Crime Stoppers offering reward for gun thefts information

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio- Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in gun thefts in Newark.

The Newark Division of Police reports that between April 16-17, a suspect(s) broke into a home on the 200 block of North 5th Street and stole a 9-millimeter handgun.

According to police on April 16 another 9-millimeter, semi-automatic pistol was stolen out of a car parked on the first block of South Terrace Ave.

Anyone with information on these crimes is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.