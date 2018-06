NEWARK, Ohio– The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of two individuals.

The Licking County Municipal Court is actively searching for 46-year-old Carl Hindel of Warsaw and 51-year-old Rodney Piper of Newark.

(Hindel pictured left, Piper pictured right)

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888. Callers will remain anonymous.