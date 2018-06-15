Licking County All-Stars hope to make it 2 in a row

NEWARK, Ohio – The Licking County All-Stars are hoping to win their second in a row in the annual Licking County-Muskingum Valley All-Star Game.

The Licking All-Stars beat the Muskingum team last year in the rain 17-7. Now they’re hoping to make it two in a row and narrow the all-time record which stands in favor of the Muskingum team 19-17.

The Licking County team is coached by Licking Valley’s Randy Baughman who has seen the All-Star game since essentially the beginning. Baughman has attended every All-Star Game, minus the first one, and has been the head coach in the game four times.

He said games like this are special.

“It’s one of the oldest all-star games in the state now. It tells you that there is a lot of pride in the two counties. We take pride in Licking County and it’s the same in Muskingum County. Friday nights are a pretty important thing to both of us. It’s a fun game,” said Baughman.

Baughman’s roster includes players from 11 different schools and five of his former Panther football players. That includes his quarterback Jake Lewis. The All-LCL QB helped take Licking Valley to the playoffs last year and said this game is something you dream about playing in.

“The past couple of years I’ve gone up and watched it and it’s something I’ve wanted to play in. We had a good season and it’s something that comes with hardwork,” said Lewis.

The game will kickoff June 22 at Newark’s White Field. It will air live on Z92 Radio.

Licking County Roster

1 Stephen Murillo WR/LB (Heath)

2 Hunter Chapman QB (Newark Catholic)

3 Tristan Warthman WR/DB (Lakewood)

4 David Hunt RB/LB (Lakewood)

5 Jake Lewis QB/LB (Licking Valley)

7 Austin Nethers WR/DB (Licking Valley)

8 Gabe Shroyer RB/DB (Watkins Memorial)

9 Tanner Allton WR/DB (Licking Heights)

11 Austin Dzierwa (WR/P (Watkins Memorial)

12 Ethan Brechbill WR/DB (Licking Valley)

13 Gunnar Carpenter WR/DB (Licking Valley)

14 DeJuan Shackleford WR/S (Newark)

21 Lee Queen WR/LB (Johnstown)

22 Simon Romine WR/DB (Heath)

27 Will Cox WR/S (Northridge)

32 Trentin Benner FB/DL (Licking Valley)

42 Jared Order FB/LB (Johnstown)

44 David Moody FB/LB (Lakewood)

51 James Snider OL/DL (Licking Heights)

52 Luke Hampton OL/DL (Newark)

54 Caleb Writesel OL/DL (Johnstown)

55 Griffin Ranz OL/LB (Newark)

57 Logan Tackett OL/LB (Johnstown)

59 Nathan Moffo OL/DL (Watkin Memorial)

60 Grant Porterfield OL/DL (Granville)

63 Bren Johnson OL/DL (Licking Heights)

65 Gavin Posey OL/DL (Utica)

68 Carlos Martinez OL/DL (Licking Heights)

72 Samuel Madden OL/DL (Newark)

73 Cory Bias OL/DL (Johnstown)